Over 845 special buses to operate in Tamil Nadu over the weekend

CHENNAI: The state transport corporation will operate special buses over the weekend to avoid over crowding, as reported by the Daily Thanthi.

Due to a surge in travel plans during the weekend, it plans on operating more than 845 special buses in addition to the routine ones, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (July 19, 20, 21).

In a statement, State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) Managing Director R Mohan said "As many people make travel plans for the weekend to go out of station, 260 special buses will operate on Friday from Kilambakkam to places like Tiruchy, Madurai, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Salem, Tuticorin, etc. Similarly, nearly 585 buses will operate along the same route on Saturday. Apart from this, 45 special buses per day will depart from Koyambedu on Friday and Saturday to places like Tirunelveli, Velankanni, Tiruvannamalai, Hosur, and Bengaluru."

He also added that 50 AC sleeper and semi-sleeper buses will depart from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai on Friday ahead of the auspicious full moon day (July 21).

Pre-booking options are available for those traveling from places like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and Erode, to Tiruvannamalai, the official added.