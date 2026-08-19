Over 84 pc Lokayukta plaints resolved: Minister

According to the Human Resources Management Department's policy note, 179 complaints are currently under process before the Lokayukta. The department also provided details on applications received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Since the introduction of the online facility, 1.92 lakh applications and 41,168 appeal petitions have been filed through the portal.



Detailing the cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the department said 2,719 cases had been registered between 2021 and 2026. The department said Tribunals for Disciplinary Proceedings had been constituted to conduct enquiries into allegations of corruption against State government officials based on cases registered by the DVAC. In 2025 alone, 35 cases were disposed of, while 221 cases remained pending before the Tribunals, the department said.