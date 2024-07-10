Over 82% voters cast their votes in Vikravandi bypoll

CHENNAI: A large number of voters turned out on Wednesday to exercise their franchise in Vikravandi bypoll that witnessed a three corner contest.



A total of 1.95 lakh out of 2.37 eligible voters cast their vote and it accounted for little over 82.48 per cent, according to the authorities report by 8 pm.

The officials noted that there would be a slight change in percentage of polling and the final figure would be released on Thursday.

Since morning, the voting was brisk as the electorates turned out in good numbers and it went peacefully in almost all the 276 booths except for a stray incident, which involved a couple.

According to an 8 pm report from the Election Commission, as many as 1,95,495 voters - 95,536 male voters, 99,944 women voters and 15 third gender voters - cast their votes.

"The election went peacefully without any incidents," said Chief Electoral Officer of TN Satyabrata Sahoo.

He also noted that a man attempted to attack a woman and it was nothing to do with the election.

The DMK, PMK and the NTK have fielded candidates and the polled votes are to be counted on July 13.

It may be noted that the prinicipal opposition party AIADMK had boycotted the by poll.