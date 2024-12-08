Over 800 librarians in Tamil Nadu given tech training

CHENNAI: To improve the expertise of librarians working across Tamil Nadu, a two-day seminar was held recently for 825 librarians under the Directorate of Public Libraries.

The Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the two-day modern technical training for 825 librarians held at Anna Centenary Library.

In four zones – Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore, 415 librarians are being trained in the first phase and the remaining will be trained in the second phase. During the event, the minister said, “The event is part of ‘exercises for librarians’, which will be conducted every year. A budget of Rs 76 lakh has been earmarked to provide continuous training to librarians on how to use modern technology to reach all the readers. Librarians need to upgrade themselves by getting technical training to help develop the resources alongside aiding the readers.”

Further, the librarians were trained on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills to aid in real-time information retrieval among other latest Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Also, the seminar detailed library ethics and professional skills, which included taking feedback and suggestions, digital library and online resources, soft skill, emotional intelligence and work-life balance.