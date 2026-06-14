Over 800 fisherfolk join DMK, target TVK government

The induction was led by Tamil Nadu Meenavar Iyakkam president Sharath, who, while addressing the gathering, said the DMK had consistently safeguarded the welfare and rights of fishermen across the State.

“There is no difference of opinion that the DMK government worked for the welfare of fishermen and protected the interests of coastal communities,” he said, adding that social justice has become questionable under the present regime and this government will soon face its end.