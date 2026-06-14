Over 800 fisherfolk join DMK, target TVK government

CHENNAI: More than 800 members of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Iyakkam (Tamil Nadu Fishermen Movement) joined the DMK in the presence of party president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Sunday.
The induction was led by Tamil Nadu Meenavar Iyakkam president Sharath, who, while addressing the gathering, said the DMK had consistently safeguarded the welfare and rights of fishermen across the State.
“There is no difference of opinion that the DMK government worked for the welfare of fishermen and protected the interests of coastal communities,” he said, adding that social justice has become questionable under the present regime and this government will soon face its end.
Later, speaking to reporters, Sharath launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government, accusing it of failing to fulfil promises made to fishermen during the election campaign.
“They promised to provide Rs 20,000 assistance to fishermen if voted to power. Not even a single rupee has reached them so far,” he alleged.
Describing the present administration as a reels government, Sharath said it was surviving by placing stickers over schemes introduced during the DMK regime.
“When questions are raised with Fisheries Minister Sreenath on issues concerning fishermen, including Katchatheevu, the response is only ‘no comments’,” he said.
Sharath also asserted that welfare measures introduced under Stalin’s leadership would continue to remain deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape for decades.