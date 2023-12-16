Over 7.83 lakh people benefit from monsoon special medical camps

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has conducted 16,516 monsoon special medical camps since last month. These camps have benefitted over 7.83 lakh people in the last seven weeks.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the special monsoon camp in Velachery on Saturday.

A total of 7,83,443 people have benefitted from the camps. The additional camps were set up in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram after the recent floods due to the cyclone Michaung.

The Health Minister said that the medical camp was held in 3,000 places all over Tamil Nadu.

As many as 3,270 people have been diagnosed with flu, and 1,972 people have been diagnosed with fever, cold, and flu from these camps.



The medical camps have also reported more than 280 cases of Diarrhoeal Diseases and suspected dengue cases. The affected people are being referred to tertiary care hospitals for further medical care.

People in the inundated areas also reported skin allergies and infections but no major outbreak has been reported so far.

The Health Minister said that the measures are being taken to prevent the infectious diseases after the floods, and he said that the medical camps are going on.

The special medical camps will be conducted consecutively for the next three weeks in the State.

Measles and Rubella vaccination for children aged 9 months to 15 years have been started in the medical camps in the four districts.

The officials are also undertaking sanitation measures, and the cleaning of drinking water tanks, and the use of bleaching powder is being done.