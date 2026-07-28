Over 72,000 applications for medical seats in TN exceed NEET qualifiers

According to official data, 61,306 candidates from Tamil Nadu qualified in NEET this year. However, the number of applications received for medical counselling is significantly higher than the number of NEET-qualified candidates from the State. Explaining the higher application count, a DME official said, “Many applicants could be students belonging to TN families residing in other states for employment who appeared for NEET outside Tamil Nadu but remain eligible to seek admission in the State. Students from other states may have applied under the management quota in private self-financing medical colleges in TN.”

The State has 16,199 UG medical seats (13,999 MBBS and 2,200 BDS), of which, 5,349 MBBS seats are in government colleges or under the government quota, while 8,650 are under the management quota. Among the BDS seats, 250 are government seats and 1,950 are under the management quota.

Officials said that all nativity certificates and supporting documents would be scrutinised during the verification process to ensure eligibility. Medical counselling will commence after the completion of document verification.