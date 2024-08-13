Over 63 K students get tentative allocations in second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering counselling

CHENNAI: With choice filling procedure over for the students under general category, who have participated in the second round of engineering counselling, the Directorate of Technical Education on (DOTE) Tuesday released tentative allotments to over 55,000 candidates.

At the same time, more than 7,800 government school students, who get 7.5% reservation, got tentative seat allocations under the same category.

A senior official from DOTE on Tuesday said that as many as 77,948 students under general category were eligible to participate in the second and penultimate round of Tamil Nadu engineering counselling this year.

"However, only 62,270 students opted their choices, which includes courses and colleges", he said adding "according to merit and availability of seats, the tentative allocations of engineering seats were made to a total of 55,875 students from the second batch".

With regard to the government school students, who have availed 7.5% horizontal reservation quota to get admissions in the engineering colleges, the DOTE official said of the total 8,738 candidates, who completed the counselling formalities, the tentative allocations were made to 7,854 applicants.

"Altogether 63,729 students (inclusive of 7.5% reservation) got tentative allocations", he added.

Pointing out that the students, who could not be provided engineering seat allocations, was due to their choice of courses and colleges that was not matched according to the merit list", the official said students who got tentative allotments should confirm their seats online, which is mandatory. If the students have not confirmed with their respective tentative allotments on or before August 14 (5pm), the allocations will lead to cancellation".

Stating that after getting the confirmation, the provisional list will be released on August 23 for the students, who participated in the second round of counselling, the official said students, who got the provisional allotments, will report the colleges on the specified dates, which would also be informed shortly.

He said that the third and final round of counselling for the students, who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77.5, will be conducted from August 23.

Accordingly, the tentative allotment of seats will be released on August 26.