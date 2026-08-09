Over 60,000 students allotted seats in TNEA second round of counselling

CHENNAI: Around 60,508 students have received allotment orders in the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling for BE and BTech courses. Of which, 40,299 students who accepted their allotted seats, have received provisional allotment orders, while 10,648 students, who opted for upward movement, have received tentative allotment orders.
The provisional allotments include 6,914 students from government schools, while 2,647 government-school students have received tentative allotments.
Students with provisional allotment orders have been instructed to report directly to their allotted colleges. Those with tentative allotments must visit the TFC centres mentioned in their choice list.
They have to submit their original certificates and pay the prescribed tuition fees by August 13 to complete the admission process.
Students who fail to report to the college or submit the required documents by August 13 will forfeit their allotted seats. These seats will subsequently be offered to students awaiting upward movement.
Meanwhile, 28,979 students who received allotments in the special counselling and first round are already in the process of joining colleges. For supplementary counselling for BE, BTech and BArch courses, applications will be accepted from August 17 to 31.
The rank list will be published subsequently, and supplementary counselling will be held from September 3-7. Students can check their allotment details on the official TNEA website.