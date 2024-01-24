Over 6,000 govt schools across State to get LAN network

CHENNAI: To provide more facilities in computer labs for students and teachers, the State government has decided to install Local Area Network (LAN) connections in more than 6,000 State-run schools.

At present, these schools have only standalone computers, which have issues including data transfer from one system to another and virus-infected.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the LAN network will be installed only in those schools that have more than 10 desktop computers.

“As many as 6,029 government high and higher secondary schools across the State have computer labs with more than 10 desktop systems. However, all computers were standalone and teachers have to upload and maintain each computer, which consumes more time,” he explained.

Claiming that the LAN network could serve the purpose, he added: “Students and teachers can access databases, emails, share documents, print, and so other related services through the software running on the LAN server, with read-and-write access maintained by the network administrators (teachers and/or headmasters concerned).”

The LAN connection would be made through an IT network firm by floating a transparent tender process. “A total of 3,090 high and higher secondary schools have 10 computers, and 2,939 schools have 20 computers since the student enrollment is high,” he stated.

All computer labs will also have an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system. After installing the network, the appointed IT network firm will train teachers to handle the computers. “Teachers who would be taught security features, would provide login and password to each student. The LAN installation process is expected to be completed before the coming academic year,” the official clarified.