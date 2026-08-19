Over 600 Tamil Nadu government school students get MBBS, BDS seats

According to provisional allotment data furnished by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) here on Wednesday, 510 students have secured MBBS seats, while 104 students have been allotted Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats.

Among the 510 MBBS beneficiaries, 323 students have been allotted seats in government medical colleges, 12 in ESI institutions, 166 in self-financing medical colleges and nine in private universities. Out of 104 government school students allotted BDS seats, 16 have secured seats in government institutions and 88 have been allotted seats in self-financing dental colleges.

Community-wise, MBBS allotments comprise two OC students, 88 SC students, 15 SCA students, 6 ST students, 170 BC students, 24 BCM students and 205 students belonging to MBC and DNC communities (total 510). In BDS allotments, 15 students belong to SC, four to SCA, one to ST, 27 to BC, four to BCM and 53 to MBC and DNC communities (total 104).