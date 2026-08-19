Over 600 Tamil Nadu government school students get MBBS, BDS seats

CHENNAI: A total of 614 students from Tamil Nadu government schools have been provisionally allotted MBBS and BDS seats under the State government’s 7.5% special reservation for the 2026–27 academic year.
According to provisional allotment data furnished by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) here on Wednesday, 510 students have secured MBBS seats, while 104 students have been allotted Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats.
Among the 510 MBBS beneficiaries, 323 students have been allotted seats in government medical colleges, 12 in ESI institutions, 166 in self-financing medical colleges and nine in private universities. Out of 104 government school students allotted BDS seats, 16 have secured seats in government institutions and 88 have been allotted seats in self-financing dental colleges.
Community-wise, MBBS allotments comprise two OC students, 88 SC students, 15 SCA students, 6 ST students, 170 BC students, 24 BCM students and 205 students belonging to MBC and DNC communities (total 510). In BDS allotments, 15 students belong to SC, four to SCA, one to ST, 27 to BC, four to BCM and 53 to MBC and DNC communities (total 104).
The 7.5% special reservation, available to eligible students who studied in government schools from classes 6-12, has emerged as a significant pathway for students from economically and socially diverse backgrounds to access professional medical and dental education. “The State government has consistently accorded high priority to ensuring that students in government schools are provided equitable opportunities to enter professional courses, irrespective of their socio-economic background,” stated a press note from the department.
The allotment covers students from across the reserved communities and demonstrates the reach of government school education in enabling students to pursue highly competitive professional courses - Chandra Mohan, secretary, School Education Department
The department officials also assured that they would continue strengthening government schools through quality teaching, academic support, career guidance and competitive-examination preparation, to enable more students to pursue higher education and professional careers.
“The allotment covers students from across the reserved communities and demonstrates the reach of government school education in enabling students to pursue highly competitive professional courses,” noted the school education secretary Chandra Mohan.