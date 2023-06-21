Over 60 per cent tickets booked for special train to Vaishno Devi temple

VELLORE: Nearly 60 per cent of the 750 seats of Bharat Gaurav Yatra train to Vaishno Devi have been booked, IRCTC General Manager K Ravikumar informed the media on Tuesday.

The train to Vaishno Devi as part of Gaurav Yatra trains launched to promote various historical, cultural and religious destinations in India is aimed at attracting tourists from the Vellore belt, he said.

The train has 3 AC coaches, 8 sleeper coaches, 2 power cars and a pantry car. It would start from Kochuveli in Kerala on July 1 and traverse through Hyderabad, Agra, Mathura before reaching Vaishnodevi.

The train will connect Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Chennai Egmore stations, he added. The fare for the train trip would be Rs 22,035 for sleeper class accommodation and Rs 40,380 for AC coach. Hotel accommodation would also be arranged. Passengers would also have an insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh, he added.