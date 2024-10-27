Over 55% of acute diarrhoeal diseases reported among women: TN DPH study

CHENNAI: A recent study by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) stated that cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADD) were higher between the age group of 31 and 60 years.

The study further stated that it indicated consumption of unsafe water, especially in workplaces where water sanitation may be compromised, poor sanitation and a lack of awareness regarding hygiene practices. Therefore, it emphasises on better sanitation standards and need for awareness on safe drinking water availability.

The study is based on ADD cases reported in the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme under the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP-IDSP) in Tamil Nadu. In 2022, there were 76,565 ADD cases, which spiked to 86,200 last year. Cases were reported from April, which peaked in June.

The study revealed that 19.3% cases were reported in the age group of 31-40 years, followed by 18.5% in the 40-50 years. In gender distribution, 55.4% cases were among women and the remaining were men. Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Pudukkottai and Villupuram each contributed more than 5% of ADD cases.

Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director-DPH, and also one of the authors of the study, emphasised the importance of education and awareness campaigns about the causes, prevention, and management of ADD. “A focus on hygiene practices, such as handwashing with soap, safe food preparation, and safe drinking water is significant. The distribution of ORS packets in communities and education of caregivers on their use to prevent dehydration. Establish robust surveillance systems to monitor the incidence of ADD and identify outbreaks quickly,” he stated.