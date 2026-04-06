Over 5,000 students to write optional 3rd language exam on April 6

Under the NEP, the Union government had announced that from the 2026-2027 academic year, students in Class 6 and above may study any Indian language as an optional subject in addition to their mother tongue and English. Schools will allow students to choose a language of their preference.

However, Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the introduction of a third language, arguing that it could pave the way for Hindi imposition. The State government has reiterated its firm resistance to such measures for a long time.

In this context, 5,027 Tamil Nadu State Board students will take the optional third language exam tomorrow. Notably, most of them are from minority institutions or families that have migrated from other states. The languages on offer include Gujarati, French, Sanskrit, Urdu, and others.