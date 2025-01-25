Over 500 documents on Tholkappiyam to be exhibited in Navi Mumbai on Jan 25, 26

CHENNAI: Nearly 500 documents, books, and notes on Tholkappiyam, one of the foundational grammar texts in Tamil, will be showcased at a two-day exhibition to be held in Navi Mumbai today and tomorrow.

During the event, eminent scholars in Tamil literature and experts from various fields will share their insights on Tholkappiyam. The aim of the event is to raise awareness of Tamil literature and provide a platform for in-depth discussions on Tholkappiyam, ranging from ancient manuscripts to modern research documents related to the text, according to S Kumana Rajan, the founder of the Lemuriya Foundation and the event organiser.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has sent a congratulatory message for the event celebrating the classical work of literature, said Rajan.

Professor MU Elangovan, a faculty member at the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research in Puducherry, will showcase research materials and content covering approximately 500 documents, including photographs, books, and notes on Tholkappiyam.

Elangovan, who was instrumental in establishing the International Association for Tholkappiyam in France in 2015, would also deliver an insightful lecture on ‘The Continuance of the Tholkappiyam Tradition.’

Former Chief Secretary of West Bengal G Balachandran, former Director General of Police of Maharashtra State Danushkodi Sivanandan, secretary of the Finance department of Maharashtra N Ramasamy, and Sethu Kumanan of Sethu Bhaskara Institutions will take part in the programme.