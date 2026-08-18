Over 50 vacancies in Kancheepuram Corporation hit city maintenance

The corporation's four zones lack Assistant Commissioners, while crucial posts such as health officer and town planning officer are also vacant. Officials and residents said the shortage has affected the functioning of several departments, with many files still pending.



The bustling temple city has 51 wards, serves 3 lakh residents and attracts 50,000 people from surrounding areas.



Despite being upgraded from a municipality to a corporation in 2021, residents complain that the town continues to struggle with basic civic infrastructure. Sewage overflowing onto roads, garbage accumulation, mosquito menace, stray cattle, pigs and dogs, and damaged roads have become common in several areas.



The absence of Assistant Commissioners in all four zones is a major concern. Though officials are appointed to some posts, they are not showing interest in taking charge in Kancheepuram, resulting in the positions remaining vacant.