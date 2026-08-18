Over 50 vacancies in Kancheepuram Corporation hit city maintenance

CHENNAI: Civic administration in Kancheepuram Corporation has been severely affected, with more than 50 of the over 100 sanctioned posts for officials remaining vacant, including several key positions.
The corporation's four zones lack Assistant Commissioners, while crucial posts such as health officer and town planning officer are also vacant. Officials and residents said the shortage has affected the functioning of several departments, with many files still pending.
The bustling temple city has 51 wards, serves 3 lakh residents and attracts 50,000 people from surrounding areas.
Despite being upgraded from a municipality to a corporation in 2021, residents complain that the town continues to struggle with basic civic infrastructure. Sewage overflowing onto roads, garbage accumulation, mosquito menace, stray cattle, pigs and dogs, and damaged roads have become common in several areas.
The absence of Assistant Commissioners in all four zones is a major concern. Though officials are appointed to some posts, they are not showing interest in taking charge in Kancheepuram, resulting in the positions remaining vacant.
The health officer vacancy has affected sanitation-related activities. The previous health officer was transferred to the Greater Chennai Corporation, but a replacement has not yet been appointed. Residents claim that solid waste management, monitoring of primary health centres, dengue prevention, enforcement against plastic use and control of stray animals have been affected. Several roads and residential areas have also been witnessing sewage stagnation.
The vacant town planning officer post has affected action against unauthorised constructions and illegal banners and hoardings. Vacancies in the engineering wing have affected road maintenance, including repair of damaged roads.
Residents claim differences between the Mayor and councillors and the prolonged vacancies have created an environment where officials and Corporation employees are unwilling to work.
Corporation officials, however, said the vacancies had already been brought to the attention of the department concerned, and steps were being taken to fill them. They added that court cases concerning some posts had also delayed the recruitment process, but efforts are under way to fill the vacancies at the earliest.