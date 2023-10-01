Over 50 TN students to be NEP ambassadors

CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu government has let known its opposition towards the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and has announced that it will come out with its own State Education Policy, the Union Ministry of Education has selected more than 50 students from 20 colleges in Tamil Nadu as NEP Saarthi (Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India) to engage students in the implementation of the NEP.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), working in line with the NEP 2020 to support universities and colleges to transform the higher education sector, would mould these students to work as ambassadors to promote NEP, disseminate information and promote the same on social media.

UGC secretary Manish R Joshi said the students will also be trained in collecting feedback from students apart from others. “They would also provide guidance to students and other stakeholders regarding NEP 2020 initiatives and how to benefit from them,” he added.

The official said UGC had invited nominations from universities, colleges, and institutions for NEP Saarthi. Students with outstanding personalities, excellent communication skills, organisational and leadership capabilities, creativity and a sense of responsibility will be selected for conducting outreach programmes.

He said other responsibilities of these students include organising awareness drives regarding the latest NEP initiatives, connecting with student groups, and establishing meaningful dialogue among students, faculty members, administrators and the UGC.

The Saarthis will also prepare brief notes on each NEP initiative for display on campuses and to plan events, debates, discussions, competitions, and quizzes, he said: “They will also initiate social media activities or campaigns and set up NEP help desks at college fests”.

Stating that ‘NEP Saarthi’ status has been given to 721 students from 262 HEIs across the country, he said in Tamil Nadu students from 20 institutions, including Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University will participate in the programme.