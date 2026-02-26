Over 50 crows found dead in Cuddalore amid bird flu concerns

CHENNAI: More than 50 crows were found dead after reportedly collapsing in Kanganankuppam village near Cuddalore town, triggering concern among residents. District authorities have ordered an investigation, and the bird carcasses are being sent to a laboratory in Namakkal for testing.
Officials said the Collector has directed the concerned departments to conduct a detailed inquiry into the sudden deaths. The incident has caused anxiety among local residents, as similar cases have recently been linked to avian influenza (H5N1) in other districts.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the district administration has urged the public to immediately inform the Animal Husbandry Department if they notice crows, pigeons, or any other birds dying in large numbers or under unusual circumstances.
In recent weeks, more than 1,500 crows were reported dead in Chennai, its surrounding areas, and Salem after collapsing suddenly. Laboratory tests later confirmed the presence of avian influenza (H5N1) in the samples collected from the birds.
Similar incidents were also reported in parts of Kerala, where testing identified bird flu as the cause of the deaths.
Recently, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM) had sought to allay fears surrounding avian influenza, stating that the viral disease largely affects birds and poses minimal risk to humans. However, it noted that people who have direct and prolonged exposure to infected birds or contaminated environments may face a small risk.