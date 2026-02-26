Over 50 crows found dead in Cuddalore amid bird flu concerns

Officials said the Collector has directed the concerned departments to conduct a detailed inquiry into the sudden deaths. The incident has caused anxiety among local residents, as similar cases have recently been linked to avian influenza (H5N1) in other districts.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the district administration has urged the public to immediately inform the Animal Husbandry Department if they notice crows, pigeons, or any other birds dying in large numbers or under unusual circumstances.