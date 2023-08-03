Over 5 lakh govt college students join English, Comp

CHENNAI: The State government has introduced curriculum courses for the students of government polytechnic, engineering and government Arts and Science Colleges under Naan Mudhalvan scheme in 2022-23, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

The scheme aims to provide dynamic information for college students on course and relevant information about industry-specific skill offerings. This will enable TN students to get trained in their chosen field of interest and help them achieve their career goals.

A senior official from Higher Education Department said that 5.55 lakh students from government Arts and Science colleges have enrolled for Effective English and Microsoft Office Essentials. “For the Digital Banking and Audit essentials course, almost 1.05 lakh students have registered. For IBM Career Education, Google, Cyber Security and Digital Marketing course, 35,538 students have registered. For sales course, 15,866 candidates have enrolled,” he pointed out.

These courses are being conducted by different global industrial partners with the objective of enhancing students’ employability skills.