Over 45,000 meditate with Sadhguru's app for World Mental Health Day

CHENNAI: With World Mental Health Day observed recently, over 45,000 people participated in over 200 meditation sessions of the Miracle of Mind by Isha Foundation.

Launched by Sadhguru, Miracle of Mind is a forever-free 7-minute meditation app empowering individuals to take charge of their inner well-being. The meditation app is currently available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Conducted by Isha volunteers across 14 states, the Miracle of Mind meditation sessions saw participation from students of premier institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar and IIT Kharagpur.

At the Indian Air Force's Sulur Air Base, nearly 700 personnel took part in the meditation. Sessions were also organised for the Army regiment, Jammu, and the Rapid Action Force in Vellalore.

Several leading medical institutions and hospitals, including Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, hosted sessions, while corporate organisations such as GMR also joined. Participants from all walks of life — students, teachers, professionals, and military personnel — took part in the meditation sessions.

Taking to social media platform X, Sadhguru observed, "The human mind is the most powerful and phenomenal tool on this planet. It has manifested itself in the most astonishing inventions and technological advances that have become a benchmark of human ingenuity. However, all the strifes, conflicts and humanitarian crises around the world are equally a product of the human mind. This #WorldMentalHealthDay, we must commit to take charge of our mind so that its well-being manifests the many miracles it is capable of, in the world around us. Let us commit to investing 7 minutes a day to experience the Miracle of Mind."