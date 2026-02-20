Over 40,000 aspirants anxious over delay in results for assistant professor exam

The TRB, under the Higher Education department, issued a notification in October 2025 to fill 2,708 assistant professor posts, as 37 new government arts and science colleges were established in the past four years and 16 more in 2025. Around 42,000 candidates appeared for the examination in December 2025, with an overall attendance of around 90 per cent.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss had noted that with the Assembly elections coming up soon, results for recruitment exams tend to be released much faster. He alleged that only the results of the assistant professor exam are being deliberately delayed. "Upon inquiring about the reason for this delay, it has come to light that the Tamil Nadu government is facing a severe financial crisis," he alleged.