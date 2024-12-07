Over 4,000 special buses to be operated to Tiruvannamalai from December 12-15

CHENNAI: For the convenience of passengers travelling to Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate 4,089 special buses, making 10,110 trips from various parts of the State, including Chennai-Bengaluru from December 12-15.

The Karthigai Deepam festival will be specially observed at Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai, on December 13 at 6 pm and Pournami Girivalam would be held on the next day.

An official release said that special buses would be operated from December 12-15 for pilgrims visiting the temple town. Transport corporations would be operating 4,089 special buses making 10,110 trips from Chennai, other parts of the State, Puducherry and Bengaluru.

To avoid overcrowding at Tiruvannamalai, the release said that nine temporary termini would be set up with 40 small buses operated to the Girivalam path.

Transport corporations would be hiring 150 private buses – similar to the operation during the Deepavali festival.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journey by booking seats online: www.tnstc.in