Over 4,000 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu in weekend

CHENNAI: To manage the expected passenger rush during the weekend holidays and an auspicious day, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate 4,090 special buses across the State, said the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).The special services will be operated on August 27-30 (Thursday-Sunday).
From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.
A total of 380 Pournami special buses will be operated on (August 27), 1,140 buses will be operated on (August 28) and 1,020 buses on (August 29). From CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. 130 buses each will be operated on August 27-29. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From Madhavaram, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. 90 special buses each will be operated August 27-29.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 690 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on August 30.
So far, 5,230 passengers have booked tickets for (August 27), 12,078 passengers for (August 28), 8,256 passengers for (August 29) and 13,567 passengers for (August 30), taking the total number of advance bookings to 39,131. The number is expected to increase further in the coming days. Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.
Passengers can book tickets in advance through the TNSTC mobile app or on www.tnstc.in.