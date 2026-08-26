Over 4,000 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu in weekend

From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.

A total of 380 Pournami special buses will be operated on (August 27), 1,140 buses will be operated on (August 28) and 1,020 buses on (August 29). From CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. 130 buses each will be operated on August 27-29. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.

From Madhavaram, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. 90 special buses each will be operated August 27-29.

To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 690 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on August 30.