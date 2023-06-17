Over 4 L foreigners have visited TN this year so far

CHENNAI: The number of foreign tourists visiting Tamil Nadu has increased drastically this year (till May) compared to previous year, State Tourism Minister K Ramachandran claimed on Friday.

Ramachandran, who chaired a review meeting of his department, said that in 2022, foreign tourist arrival for the whole year was 4.07 lakh. But this year till May, it has crossed 4.42 lakh.

Similarly, tourists from other states visiting Tamil Nadu has also increased. In 2021, the number of tourists was 11.33 lakh, which increased to 21.85 lakh in 2022.

“Till May 2023, the number of travellers had increased by 12.21 lakh compared to previous year. During April and May, the number of visitors from abroad and within the country touched 1.7 lakh and 5.56 lakh respectively,” he added.

Pointing out to the measures taken by Chief Minister MK Stalin to make TN one of the most sought-after states in tourism, the minister stated that he had reviewed measures that were taken to increase the tourists’ visit in several destinations across the State. He instructed authorities in all the districts to submit reports regarding the development works related to tourism.