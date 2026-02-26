Over 3,500 devotees leave for annual Katchatheevu festival

The festival commences at 5 pm with the hoisting of the flag bearing the image of St Antony at the church premises. Parish priest Pathinathan of Neduntheevu hoisted the flag. The parish priest of Rameswaram Verkodu led the first-day Holy Mass and Way of the Cross.

At 8 pm, a car procession carrying the statue of St Antony will be taken around the church, with Sri Lankan Navy personnel carrying the car on their shoulders.