Over 300 prison inmates await release orders

CHENNAI: Every passing day, a 60 year-old inmate of the Central Prison in Salem is waiting in anguish for the order that would guarantee him a life outside the high walls. After his incarceration for nearly two decades, the reformed prisoner is looking for the day when he can walk out as a free man. However, the wait is only growing longer.

Balaji (name changed) is not alone. He is one among 300 odd inmates out of 700 shortlisted for the premature release scheme as per the guideline drafted by the DMK government following the announcement of Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 13 last year to mark the 113th birth anniversary of the late CM CN Annadurai.

So far, around 320 inmates have been released under the amnesty scheme in the last six to seven months. However, the process of releasing the rest of the convicts slowed down as the files are pending before the Governor’s office, said sources in the government.

“Balaji and 11 others are still in jail. I can feel their pain as I experience it every single second ahead of my release. Once the official prepared the process and listed our name for the premature release, it will give hope. Since then, we will start thinking about our release and it will also sow a seed of doubt whether we will be released or not,” Gopal recalled his experience while waiting for his release after 18 years and nine days of imprisonment.

The expectation of the family members of the release of the inmate is “really painful,” said an official involved in evaluation of a convict for the amnesty scheme.

“At least 100 prisoners are waiting for their (premature) release shortlisted for the amnesty scheme. This includes those who shortlisted for the premature release scheme from 2018 (to mark MGR’s birth centenary),” he said and opined that authorities should act fast considering the mental agony of the convicts and their family.

At least 42 and 27 inmates of prisons in Coimbatore and Tiruchy are waiting release, while a significant number of prisoners in Madurai, Vellore and other prisons are hoping for early release.