Over 300 houses inundated following heavy rains in Krishnagiri district

COIMBATORE: Water entered more than 300 houses in MGR Nagar in Kaveripattinam Union in Krishnagiri following heavy rains all through the night on Sunday.

As water did not recede till Monday, the families endured huge difficulty with their houses surrounded by knee-deep water. Krishnagiri District Collector KM Sarayu visited the affected localities in MGR Nagar and monitored works to drain away the stagnant water.

Several other residential neighbourhoods including Devasamudram and Mullai Nagar were also flooded because of heavy rains pounding the district over the last few days. Meanwhile, the Mettur dam filled up for the second time on Monday within a fortnight.

The dam reached its full reservoir level of 120 feet on 30 July. A flood alert has been sounded in downstream areas as the entire inflow of 36,000 cusecs is released from the reservoir.