Over 30 school students fall from moving government bus in Tirunelveli, escape death narrowly

CHENNAI: More than 30 school students narrowly escaped from being run over by the bus that they were trying to board on, at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli. The incident that happened on Saturday, which was caught on CCTV camera in the neighbourhood, has gone viral on social media, triggering anger against the allegedly careless attitude of the driver that could have resulted in a tragedy.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the students of a government-aided school located on High Ground Road in Palayamkottai were waiting for the bus. When it arrived, they rushed to board. However, the front door of the bus was closed, forcing them to climb in through the back door.

Even before all them got inside, the driver started moving the bus. The children, who were not expecting this, lost balance and many of them fell off the vehicle. A few students sustained minor injuries, but thankfully, none of them were run over by the bus.

What made the onlookers and social media users angrier is the way in which the driver continued to drive without stopping despite the students falling.