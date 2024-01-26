Over 2k graduate teachers will be appointed in TN govt schools in May 2025

CHENNAI: Vacancies of more than 2,000 graduate teachers in the schools across the State would be filled before May next year. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will be appointing these teachers directly. The notification for recruiting graduate teachers was issued by TRB in October 2023.

TRB sources said accordingly, the exams were already to recruit the teachers and the final list of of the candidates were prepared. A senior official from the TRB said that since the recruitment was long pending, it was decided to complete the appointment process in May 2025.

However, the official mentioned that before appointing fresh graduate teachers, counselling transfer among the teachers would be organised according to their choice if there are any vacancies.

Stating that the TRB has issued a propeller guidelines before appointing he graduate teachers, he said "first the TRB authorities should ensure that they were transferring surplus staff from the schools and get the final vacancy list for appointing the freshers".

He said that the certificate verification for the selected graduate teachers should be completed from May 1, 2025.

According to the government order, which was released recently, the upper age limit for general category was 53 years and for reserved category, it will be 58 years.