Over 28K allotments issued in first round of TNEA

According to official data, 8,811 candidates received tentative allotment orders, while 19,739 were issued provisional allotment orders.

Among students from the academic stream, 8,016 were issued tentative allotments and 17,034 received provisional allotments. Under the 7.5% reservation for government school students, 560 tentative and 1,683 provisional allotment orders were issued. In the vocational stream, 175 candidates received tentative allotments and 886 were issued provisional allotments. Under the 7.5% government school reservation, 60 tentative and 136 provisional allotment orders were granted.

Officials said candidates with tentative allotment orders must visit their designated TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC), submit original certificates for verification and pay the tuition fee on or before July 30. Completion of these formalities will confirm their seat while also making them eligible in subsequent rounds of counselling.