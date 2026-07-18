Over 2,500 chickens worth Rs 10 lakh die in Gudiyatham farm fire

VELLORE: A poultry farm with about 2,500 fully grown chickens was destroyed in a fire near Gudiyatham in Vellore district on Saturday, causing an estimated loss of Rs 10 lakh.
Shankaran, a retired Public Works Department engineer who resides at Vanniyarpatti Kollaimedu in Ammanangkuppam near Gudiyatham, has been running the poultry farm near his house for the past few years.
On Friday evening, a fire suddenly broke out at the poultry farm. The flames spread rapidly and engulfed the entire shed. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted immediately.
A team led by Gudiyatham Fire Station Officer Saravanan rushed to the spot and battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas.
The fire destroyed the poultry shed. In the impact, all 2,500 fully grown chickens inside were charred to death. The loss has been estimated at around Rs 10 lakh.
Revenue officials and Gudiyatham Town police visited the spot after receiving information about the incident and have begun an inquiry.
The police are investigating whether the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit or any other reason.