Over 25 students hurt as college bus topples in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Over 25 students of a private polytechnic college sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned in Rasipuram on Wednesday morning.
The injured students were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Rasipuram for treatment. The police said the students suffered minor injuries and were discharged after receiving first aid. The Mangalapuram police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
In another mishap, two persons lost their lives and another sustained injuries after a motorcycle, in which they were riding triple, skidded off the road near Sathyamangalam in Erode on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as M Perarasu (19) and M Rajendran (32), both residents of Kenjanur Amman Kovil area near Sathyamangalam. Both were returning home from Anthiyur after work when they were joined by M Gunan (19).
Perarasu was riding the motorcycle, with Rajendran and Gunan travelling pillion. While approaching the Thanneer Pandal area near Kenjanur, Perarasu reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The bike veered off the road, throwing all three riders onto the ground.
Perarasu and Rajendran sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while Gunan suffered injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.
The Sathyamangalam Police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for an autopsy. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.