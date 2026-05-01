Tamil Nadu

Over 2.13 lakh passengers travel as 3,876 buses operated from Chennai for May Day and Chitra Pournami rush

State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director R Mohan said the services were operated through Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations to facilitate public travel.
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: As many as 2,13,180 passengers travelled from Chennai between April 30 and 3 a.m. on May 1, with 3,876 buses operated to handle the surge during the May Day long weekend and Chitra Pournami.

State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director R Mohan said the services were operated through Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations to facilitate public travel.

Of the total services, 2,092 were regular buses and 1,784 were special buses.

He added that special bus operations would continue on May 1, and additional services would be operated based on public demand.

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