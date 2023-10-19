Over 1.9k research proposals received under CM's research grant scheme

CHENNAI: In a span of few months after the launch, the Tamil Nadu Chief minister's research grant scheme receives more than 1,900 research proposals from the students in government higher education institutions and state universities for 2023-24.

The scheme aims to promote quality research to enhance the rigor, reliability, robustness and transparency of research besides platform for the perspectives of early researches on current challenges.

Accordingly, the state government have sanctioned Rs 50.00 crore as recurring grant towards the allocation of funds for all government higher education institutions and universities in the state.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that so far, a total of 1,960 research proposals have been received.

"High priority will be given to the projects which will be converted into a patent, a product, or an industrial application or will result in higher socio-economic impact". "There shall be ceiling of Rs.20 lakh for students led projects and Rs.40 lakh for faculties led projects", he added.

He said lab equipment and machines purchases out of the research grant could be used in the educational institution concerned only and shall be recorded in the institution's assets registers accordingly.

"As most of the research projects, which was earlier submitted by various colleges students, might have not gone to the patent level", he said "this CM's research grant scheme will ensure all the genuine research projects reach the public".