Over 1.99 lakh candidates registered for engg counselling

CHENNAI: Over 1.99 lakh candidates have registered for engineering counselling from May 5 till Sunday 6 pm. On Sunday alone 1,678 candidates registered.



According to the Directorate of Technical Education, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) that began on May 5 has seen a sharp increase in registration.

On the first day, the registration number was at 8,668 seeing a sharp increase of 1.99 lakh candidates registration on Sunday.

As per data, while the cumulative application registered till Sunday was over 1.99 lakh, the cumulative number of candidates' completing payment was over 1.50 lakh and cumulative candidates uploading certificates was over 1.14 lakh.

Candidates can apply online at tneaonline.org and tndte.gov.in who must have mandatorily passed class 12 or equivalent exam from other boards with science (physics and chemistry) and mathematics as subjects.

Meanwhile, candidates between the ages 18 and 25 years can apply with TNEA and required age relaxation is allowed for reserved categories.

TNEA has highlighted that the process is fully online, including the registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation and can procure required information from the official website. Additionally, the cut-off marks for courses can also be taken by the website.