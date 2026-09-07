Over 19,000 take UPSC prelims scholarship test

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) conducted the UPSC scholarship examination across the State on Sunday (September 6).
According to the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), 25,771 candidates had registered for the examination, which was conducted at 114 exam centres across the State.
Of the registered candidates, 19,614 appeared for the exam, while 6,157 candidates were reported absent.
Of the total candidates appearing for the examination, 202 are persons with disabilities. The authorities have made special provisions for these candidates, including an additional 40 minutes of examination time.
Among the candidates with disabilities, over 40 candidates wrote the exam with the assistance of scribes.
The exam was organised as part of the State's initiative to support candidates preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary exam.
The Directorate said that no untoward incidents were reported during the exam.