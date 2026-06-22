Over 18,000 teacher posts vacant in Tamil Nadu government schools

CHENNAI: As many as 18,107 teaching posts remain vacant in government schools across Tamil Nadu, according to School Education Department data available up to June 11, raising concerns among educationists, teachers' associations and parents over the impact on students' learning, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The data showed that out of 1,14,248 sanctioned teaching posts in government schools, only 96,141 have been filled, leaving 18,107 vacancies across various categories.
Among the vacant posts, graduate teachers account for the largest share, with 7,252 positions remaining unfilled. The department data also revealed that 2,833 postgraduate teacher posts are vacant. In addition, 1,214 headmaster posts have not been filled across government schools in the State. According to the report, Tiruvannamalai district has the highest number of vacant headmaster posts, with 93 positions lying vacant.
Educationists and teachers have expressed concern that the shortage of teachers could affect classroom teaching and students' understanding of subjects, particularly in schools where teachers for specific subjects are unavailable. They pointed out that existing teachers are often required to handle additional classes and subjects due to the vacancies, increasing their workload and work pressure.
Teachers' associations and parents have urged the School Education Department to take immediate steps to fill the vacant posts. They said appointing teachers to the vacant positions is necessary to ensure effective teaching and maintain the quality of education in government schools across Tamil Nadu.