Over 18 lakh benefit in Nalam Kaakum Stalin health camps: Health Minister

The scheme, inaugurated in August 2025, concluded on Friday evening with camps held in every district, the Minister told reporters at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Teynampet.

A total of 1,256 camps were organised, three in each block, 15 in the Greater Chennai Corporation, four each in five corporations with populations exceeding 10 lakh, and three each in 19 other corporations. “The camps received an overwhelming public response and have been completed successfully,” he said