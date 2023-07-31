Over 17K students get tentative engineering seats allocation

CHENNAI: With round one engineering counselling coming to an end, more than 17,000 students were given tentative admission allocation besides offering seats to over 900 government school students, who availed 7.5% horizontal quota.

The engineering counselling this year, which was deferred, had started from July 22 for the students coming under special categories including wards of ex-servicemen, differently abled persons and candidates availing sports quota.

The first round of counselling for students falling under general category had begin from July 28 with students, who were in the rank list from one to 22,761 were eligible to participate.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next of the total eligible candidates, as many as 18,738 students have participated in the first round of counselling. "Of the total, who participated, as many as 17,818 students have got tentative allotment", he added.

Stating that a total of 1,074 government school students, who availed 7.5% horizontal quota, were eligible to participate in the first round of counselling, the official said "of the total eligible candidates 947 students have participated and out of which, 937 applicants have got the tentative allocation".

The official said that all the students, who got tentative allotments, should report to their respective colleges from August 2 to August 6.

According to the DOTE official, during the second round of counselling students, who secured rank from 22,762 to 87,049, were eligible to participate. The second round of counselling will be held from August 9 to August 11 and the tentative allotment will be made for students on August 12.

He said that the third and final round of counselling will be held from August 22 to August 24 with students, who secured rank from 87,050 to 1,76,744, eligible to participate. "The tentative allocation for these students will be made on August 25", he added.

With regard to vocational courses, the official said that tentative allocations were made to 1,207 students, who had participated in the first round of counselling.