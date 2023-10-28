Over 16,300 centenarian voters in TN; 137 aged above 120, says rolls

CHENNAI: The State has more than 16,300 centenarian voters; 137 of them aged above 120 years. Well, the figures are good enough to bring forth images of the aged ardent voters trudging or being carried to the polling booths for they are the cynosure of all eyes on any election day.

The integrated draft electoral roll of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls 2024, published here on Friday, reveals an interesting fact that as many as 16,306 voters, including two trans persons, in the State, are aged above 100.

Going by the age-cohort wise electors, as many as 15,788 falls under the age group of 100-109 years. Of them, 8,071 are women, accounting for 51.12 per cent in the category. In the age group of 110-119, a total of 381 electors – 193 men, 187 women and one trans person – figure in the draft electoral roll.

As many as 137 – 66 men and 71 women – find a place in the most advanced age group of 120 plus. On the other hand, the draft electoral roll divulged that a large section of first-time voters, particularly young girls, did not show interest in enrolling their names in the electoral roll. In the age group 18-19 years, 3,94,909 persons – 2,18,953 men and 1,75860 women and 96 trans persons – have got enrolled. In this category, the women voters accounted for 44.53 per cent, in stark contrast to the overall numbers in the State where women voters outnumbered the men voters by 9,85,961.

A similar trend is noted in the 20-29 age category where a total of 1.05 crore enrolled. As many as 50,85,158 women voters as against 54,28,230 men voters. The women voters accounted for 48.35 per cent in the category.