Over 160 Tasmac staff suspended in two days

On September 2, as many as 67 employees were suspended for three months, followed by more than 100 employees being suspended the next day. The department had earlier warned that repeat violators would be dismissed.

"Over hundreds are suspended today across all regions including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, and Madurai. We can expect more in the following days," said an official source from the State-run corporation that has the monopoly over liquor retail sales in the State.

The Prohibition and Excise Department has not yet given out the exact number of employees suspended as part of the disciplinary action.