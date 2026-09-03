Over 160 Tasmac staff suspended in two days

CHENNAI: Days after issuing a stern warning to salesmen against fleecing consumers, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) suspended hundreds of employees within a span of two days as complaints of liquor being sold above the maximum retail price (MRP) continue to pile up.
On September 2, as many as 67 employees were suspended for three months, followed by more than 100 employees being suspended the next day. The department had earlier warned that repeat violators would be dismissed.
"Over hundreds are suspended today across all regions including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, and Madurai. We can expect more in the following days," said an official source from the State-run corporation that has the monopoly over liquor retail sales in the State.
The Prohibition and Excise Department has not yet given out the exact number of employees suspended as part of the disciplinary action.
The action comes after Tasmac announced a 25 per cent hike in their salaries on July 7, and a second round of hike that was announced a few days ago. Speaking during the Assembly discussion on the demands for grants for the Prohibition and Excise Department, Minister K Vignesh had said the government decided to hike the salaries after taking into account the concerns of Tasmac employees, many of whom have been working in the corporation's outlets for nearly 23 years.
Under the revised pay structure, Tasmac supervisors will earn Rs 33,033 a month, while salesmen and assistant salesmen will receive Rs 30,284 and Rs 28,680, respectively. The government held four rounds of discussions with trade union representatives before finalising the revision. The new salaries will be applicable from September 1, and will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 486.96 crore to the exchequer.
While announcing the hike, and also additional benefits like festival bonus, rotational weekly off, and 8-hour duty period, the minister had warned employees against selling liquor above the maximum retail price (MRP), warning that violations would invite strict disciplinary action.