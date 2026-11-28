CHENNAI: More than 1,500 government buses across Tamil Nadu have been kept off the roads due to a shortage of tyres, with PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urging the State government to take immediate steps to restore services and ensure passenger safety.
In a statement, Anbumani said the State Transport Undertakings had not procured fresh tyres for the past two months, forcing each depot to keep five to ten buses idle. He also expressed concern over accidents involving buses operating with worn out tyres, alleging negligence in maintaining public transport services.
According to Anbumani,Tamil Nadu has eight State Transport Undertakings, operating 21,198 buses through 317 depots across 26 divisions. The financial crisis faced by these undertakings, owing to inadequate release of subsidies and other financial assistance by the government, has affected the procurement of spare parts and tyres.
He said the last tyre procurement tenders were invited in September last year, and the contracts expired in March. Although companies continued supplying tyres at previously agreed prices until September, they stopped supplies over the past two months, citing increased production costs.
The shortage has particularly affected rural commuters, where villages dependent on just two or three government buses are facing reduced services, he said.
Anbumani urged the government to release pending funds to transport undertakings and immediately procure tyres. He also called for urgent measures to restore grounded buses and ensure accident-free operations.