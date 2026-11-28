In a statement, Anbumani said the State Transport Undertakings had not procured fresh tyres for the past two months, forcing each depot to keep five to ten buses idle. He also expressed concern over accidents involving buses operating with worn out tyres, alleging negligence in maintaining public transport services.

According to Anbumani,Tamil Nadu has eight State Transport Undertakings, operating 21,198 buses through 317 depots across 26 divisions. The financial crisis faced by these undertakings, owing to inadequate release of subsidies and other financial assistance by the government, has affected the procurement of spare parts and tyres.