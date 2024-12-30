Over 1,500 Rameswaram fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu

CHENNAI: Over 1,500 fishermen from Rameswaram who had ventured into the sea in nearly 300 mechanised boats were reportedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen were forced to abandon their fishing operations and return to shore with minimal catch, said a Daily Thanthi report.

While they were fishing near Katchatheevu, three patrol vessels of the Sri Lankan Navy reportedly approached the fishermen and prevented them from continuing their fishing activities. To avoid confrontation, the fishermen were forced to cut their nets and return to shore. As a result of this disruption, the fishermen returned to Rameswaram on Sunday morning with minimal catch.

An inquiry into the incident is currently under way.

Rameswaram has over 700 fishing boats but due to fear of arrests and seizures of boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, only a limited number of boats have been venturing into the sea, the report added.