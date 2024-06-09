Over 15 lakh candidates write TNPSC's Group 4 exam for for 6,244 posts

CHENNAI: More than 15 lakh candidates wrote theTamil Nadu Public Service Commission's (TNPSC) Group IV exams on Sunday for 6,244 posts in various government departments under the Group IV category. They include 108 vacancies in Village Administrative Officer posts, 1,705 vacancies in Typist posts, 1,177 vacancies in Constables and forest conservator posts.

The Group IV written examination was held in 7,247 centres across the state. Out of a total of 20,37,101 candidates who had applied for the exam, 20,36,774 were allowed to write it.

8,17,702 males, 12,18,922 females, and 150 trans persons wrote the exam. In Chennai alone, 1,32,276 candidates appeared for the exam.

Part 1 of the written test comprised of 100 questions assessed Tamil language proficiency while in Part 2, two hundred questions were asked including 75 in general knowledge and 25 in aptitude. All the questions were in objective format.

A total of 300 marks were awarded with one and a half marks per question.

Most of the candidates felt that that the GK segment was a bit difficult.

Notably, although 20,37,101 candidates were allowed to take the written examination, only 78 per cent of them appeared for the exam, which means that only 15,88,684 candidates wrote it.

"22 per cent of candidates were absent for the exam. 4,48,090 candidates did not appear for the exam due to various reasons," officials said.

Results will be declared in January 2025 followed by certificate verification in February, after which counselling sessions would be held for the candidates.