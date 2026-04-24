Over 14,500 special buses to operate for return of voters after Assembly election

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has planned to operate a total of 14,508 special buses on April 25 and 26 to facilitate the return of voters after casting their votes in the Assembly election.
According to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Managing Director R. Mohan, special services will be operated in addition to regular daily bus services to ensure smooth passenger movement during the election period.
On April 25, along with 2,092 regular buses, an additional 1,295 buses will be operated from key locations, besides 2,500 special buses connecting various destinations. On April 26, 2,092 regular buses will operate to Chennai, supplemented by 3,184 special buses to Chennai and 3,345 special buses to other destinations.
In total, 14,508 buses have been planned over the two days to manage return travel.
Advance reservation data indicates that 19,676 passengers have booked tickets for April 25 and 47,001 passengers for April 26.
Passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to make advance reservations through the official website and mobile application to avoid congestion.