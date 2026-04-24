Over 14,500 special buses to operate for return of voters after Assembly election

According to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Managing Director R. Mohan, special services will be operated in addition to regular daily bus services to ensure smooth passenger movement during the election period.

On April 25, along with 2,092 regular buses, an additional 1,295 buses will be operated from key locations, besides 2,500 special buses connecting various destinations. On April 26, 2,092 regular buses will operate to Chennai, supplemented by 3,184 special buses to Chennai and 3,345 special buses to other destinations.

In total, 14,508 buses have been planned over the two days to manage return travel.