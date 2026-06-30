Over 1,400 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu

According to the State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director, 775 special buses will be operated from Chennai on Friday and Saturday. Of these, 410 will be operated from Kilambakkam on Friday and 290 on Saturday to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.

From Koyambedu, 55 special buses each will be operated on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Another 20 will be operated from Madhavaram on both days. Additionally, 200 buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.