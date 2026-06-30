Over 1,400 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Anticipating a surge in passenger traffic during the weekend and the ongoing summer holidays, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate 1,475 special buses in addition to regular services between July 3 and July 5.
According to the State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director, 775 special buses will be operated from Chennai on Friday and Saturday. Of these, 410 will be operated from Kilambakkam on Friday and 290 on Saturday to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.
From Koyambedu, 55 special buses each will be operated on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Another 20 will be operated from Madhavaram on both days. Additionally, 200 buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, 445 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday.
The transport corporations said that 6,608 passengers have already reserved tickets for Friday services, while 7,721 passengers have booked tickets for Saturday and 3,074 for Sunday. The number is expected to increase further.
Passengers planning long-distance travel have been advised to book tickets in advance through the TNSTC website or the TNSTC mobile application to avoid last-minute rush and congestion.