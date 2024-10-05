Over 1,300 cases of influenza reported, 2 fatalities till September in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A total of 1,308 cases of influenza and two deaths have been reported in TN until September this year.

With around 1,109 cases of AH1N1 and 199 cases of AH3N2, the State has seen a lesser number of cases when compared to last year.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of influenza cases in the country last year – 3,544 cases and 19 fatalities.

While only around 300 cases were reported until May this year, the surge is being monitored as around 1,000 cases were reported in the last 4 months alone. Tamil Nadu is testing about 35-40 samples of suspected cases every day.

Officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) said that the cases were under control and no major outbreaks were reported in the State.

The State Health Department has adequate stock of the drugs required for treatment – over 2.10 lakh Oseltamivir 75 mg tablets, around 13,000 Oseltamivir 30 mg tablets and around 150 Oseltamivir syrups are all stocked. The department is also working on an analysis mechanism to identify the infections and treat the cases accordingly.

“We’re working on viral panel analysis so that different agents responsible for flu-like infections can be identified and managed suitably. The cases are not alarming and are being managed but the public should remain cautious of the symptoms, isolate and get treated in case of infection,” Dr TS Selvavinayagam, DPH.