Over 1.25L students graduated from Anna Univ during its 43rd convocation

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Anna University convocation held on Tuesday with 1.25,113 students graduated.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chancellor, Anna University, presided over the function and conferred the degrees to the candidates.

Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog Suman Bery, and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy also participated in the 43rd convocation programme.

Accordingly, a total of 1,550 students received their degree certificates directly from the Governor.

Of the total graduates, 66 students were conferred with gold medals for their outstanding performance.

Later during the interaction with the gold medalists, Ravi exhorted the students to dream big, work hard, and make the best use of the unprecedented opportunities while being conscious of their national duty.

During his speech, Suman Bery said as per the NITI Aayog study, since 2015 to 2021, over 135 million Indians have been raised from the below poverty line. Stating that the country is moving forward through Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat scheme, he said in the next 30 years the country will be front and self-dependent in all the fields.

He claimed that the youngsters in the country do not fear anything that poses a danger situation.

"It was less in our generation", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Anna University Vice-Chancellor Dr R Velraj said that more than three lakh students have benefited from the Chief Minister's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

Pointing out that Anna University secured 13 ranks at all India levels under the engineering course category, Velraj said that the institution has also bagged 427th rank at the global level.

With regard to the placement in the university, the vice chancellor said that more than 250 multinational companies have recruited about 1,400 UG and 280 PG students from the institution.

"Their annual pay scale was between Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 40 lakh," he added.