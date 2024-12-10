Over 1,200 Tamil Nadu tech institutes await nod for bifurcation

CHENNAI: Over 1,200 Tamil Nadu institutions, including universities and colleges, have sought the All Indian Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) approval under bifurcation of institutions process for 2025-2026.

AICTE has introduced the group-wise bifurcation of institutions for the approval process from the coming academic year, streamlining the approval mechanism for various institutions across the country.

A senior official from AICTE here said that the council's move for group-wise bifurcation also aims to ensure greater transparency, efficiency, and compliance with regulatory standards.

He said under this bifurcation, institutions will be categorised into distinct groups based on factors like the nature of courses offered, infrastructure, and past compliance with AICTE norms. “So far a total of 1,209 institutions, including State-run universities, deemed to be universities, engineering and polytechnic colleges are in the list to be approved,” he added.

Referring to the AICTE list, the official said some of the important government institutions, which was on the council's list, include Anna University, Anna University regional campuses, Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalitha Fisheries University, Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, Central Polytechnic College and Queen Mary's College.

Stating that various streams including engineering and technology, planning, applied arts and crafts, design, hotel management and catering technology, computer applications, and management will be available in the institutions after the approval of AICTE, he said, “under these streams, various courses will be available for the students from 2025-2026.”

“Required documents should be submitted at the time of scrutiny for approval of an existing institution applied for the merger of institutions,” he said adding “A committee formed for inspection of institutions, will also check all the documents submitted to the scrutiny panel.”

The official said that to include new nomenclatures in the diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate degree courses, the institutions will have to send the syllabus to the Academic Planning Bureau of AICTE for approval.