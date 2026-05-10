Over 1,150 govt school students to get full scholarship to pursue higher education

According to an official announcement by the department, the initiative targets economically disadvantaged students, enabling them to pursue higher education without financial burden.

The selection process was conducted across 14 centres through a structured evaluation and interview process. Based on this, 1,159 students were identified as beneficiaries under the scheme. The scholarships will cover the full cost of collegiate education for selected candidates, ensuring continued academic opportunities for students who might otherwise be unable to afford further studies.

The department has formally acknowledged and facilitated this collaboration with the Anandham Youth Foundation as part of its efforts to support equitable access to education. Students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who have cleared Class 12 board exam were invited to apply for educational assistance from the foundation.