Over 1,150 govt school students to get full scholarship to pursue higher education

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that the Anandham Youth Foundation will provide full scholarship for collegiate education to 1,159 students from government and government-aided schools who have cleared the Class 12 board exam.
According to an official announcement by the department, the initiative targets economically disadvantaged students, enabling them to pursue higher education without financial burden.
The selection process was conducted across 14 centres through a structured evaluation and interview process. Based on this, 1,159 students were identified as beneficiaries under the scheme. The scholarships will cover the full cost of collegiate education for selected candidates, ensuring continued academic opportunities for students who might otherwise be unable to afford further studies.
The department has formally acknowledged and facilitated this collaboration with the Anandham Youth Foundation as part of its efforts to support equitable access to education. Students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who have cleared Class 12 board exam were invited to apply for educational assistance from the foundation.
According to an official announcement, eligible students can submit their applications via the foundation’s website at www.anadham.org. The foundation stated that, after reviewing applications, selected students will receive assistance based on their needs and academic eligibility.
The programme will also offer counselling and direction to help students choose suitable academic and career paths. The announcement further noted that district-level government authorities have been informed about the initiative to help ensure that deserving candidates are identified and encouraged to apply. Hence, interested applicants are advised to complete the application process promptly and ensure all required details are submitted accurately.
In the Class 12 board exam for the academic year 2025-26, TN secured 95.20%, which is 0.17% higher than the previous academic year’s pass percentage of 95.03%.
For more details, click www.anadham.org